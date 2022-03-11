Sudan tribal clashes kill 17 people in Darfur

By SAMY MAGDY

CAIRO (AP) — A local activist and aid worker say that at least 17 people have been killed and dozens injured in renewed violence in the past 24 hours in West Darfur, Sudan. Tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in the area of Jebel Moon also killed at least 16 earlier this week. Clashes in Jebel Moon erupted in mid-November over a land dispute between Arab and non-Arab tribes. Dozens have been killed since. Sudan has seen unrest following an October military coup that has rattled an already fragile democratic transition. On Thursday, a doctors’ group said that two teenagers had been killed in the latest anti-military demonstrations in the capital.