Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its third week, forcing more than 2.3 million people to flee the country as others try to seek refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters. Ukraine’s president said 100,000 people were evacuated over the past two days in a total of seven cities in the north and center of the country. The humanitarian corridors were agreed to by Russia and Ukraine during ceasefires in those areas. More evacuations are expected Friday, though repeated attempts to reach the besieged city of Mariupol in the south have failed amid continued Russian shelling.