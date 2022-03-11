Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Travolta, Mila Kunis and Wesley Snipes are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers said Friday. The show is just over two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low. Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will also present awards at the show. They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Costner. The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.