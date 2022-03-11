New this week: ‘Deep Water,’ Charli XCX and ‘WeCrashed’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a Charli XCX album release, an erotic thriller on Hulu starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and a series about the rise and fall of the business WeWork, which promoted the concept of shared workspaces. The great Julia Child has inspired a new TV competition series: “The Julia Child Challenge” gives eight home cooks and fans of the late cookbook author and TV host the chance to prove their skills. And Jason Segel plays a desperate man who breaks into the supposedly empty vacation house of a tech billionaire in the new Netflix film “Windfall.”