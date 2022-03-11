Mexico to give visas to migrants outside president’s event

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — The southern Mexico city of Tapachula has been roiled for weeksby near daily protests by migrants frustrated over the lengthy wait for documents from Mexican authorities that would allow them to continue traveling north. On Friday, one of those protests appeared to pay off. About a 150 migrants shouting outside a military base where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave his daily news conference, were told they would receive humanitarian visas before the day’s end. That came a day after immigration authorities said they had given similar documents to some 800 migrants in the city ahead of the president’s visit.