Justice Thomas slams cancel culture, ‘packing’ Supreme Court

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he’s worried efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices. He says it undermines the institution’s credibility among young people. Thomas spoke Friday at an event in Utah hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation. He also blasted members of the media for scrutinizing his wife’s conservative political activity. Thomas did not reference the future of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that extended abortion rights throughout the country. The court is set to rule this year on several hot-button political issues, including abortion, guns and voting rights.