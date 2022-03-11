Japan marks 11 years since quake, tsunami, nuclear disaster

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday paid tribute to the victims and searched for the remains of those still missing from a massive earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago. The event also triggered a nuclear disaster in Fukushima where tens of thousands still cannot return home. Some residents in the tsunami-hit northern prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi went down the coast and prayed for their loved ones. At a ceremony held by the Fukushima prefecture, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed his pledge to support the reconstruction. More than 18,000 people were killed by the quake and tsunami, including about 2,800 still unaccounted for.