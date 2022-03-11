Investigators ID woman nearly 30 years after remains found

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (AP) — Investigators have identified a woman nearly three decades after her remains were found in southern Illinois. The head of the woman was found by two girls on Jan. 27, 1993, along a roadway in Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park near Ina. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the woman was Susan Lund of Clarksville, Tennessee. She was 25 when she disappeared on Dec. 24, 1992. She had gone to walk to a grocery store but never returned home. When the woman’s head was found about a month later, investigators could not identify her. A new sketch of her and DNA helped reveal her identity.