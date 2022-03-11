Flying object crashes in Croatian capital, triggers blast

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Police say a flying object has crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but apparently causing no injuries. Some media reports said that the mysterious object could be a drone that flew to the Croatian capital from the Ukrainian war zone hundreds of miles away. Others say it could be a small plane. The reports could not be immediately confirmed. The police said Friday they found a large crater and two parachutes in a wooded area. Some parked cars were damaged. Photos from the scene show metal pieces of the wreckage spread on the ground including what seems to be a section of a wing.