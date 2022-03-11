Congress votes to renew landmark domestic violence law

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

Congress has renewed a 1990s-era law that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence. The update to the Violence Against Women Act passed this week as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package. The bill is certain to win the signature of President Joe Biden, who worked on the law as a senator. The new version will strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”