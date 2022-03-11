Cherry Blossom Festival marks DC’s pandemic comeback

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, hailed as Washington’s unofficial re-emergence from two years of pandemic limits and closures. The iconic trees are predicted to reach peak bloom between March 22 and 25, with a month of events and celebrations running from March 20 through April 17. The weather isn’t exactly cooperating at the moment. Snow and freezing rain are expected this weekend. But the National Park Service says that shouldn’t hurt development of the trees. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the original 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from the mayor of Tokyo. The Japanese government remains heavily involved in the festival and regularly replaces about 90 trees per year.