Car crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor cafe, 1 woman dead

By CAROLE FELDMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., killing one woman and injuring seven others, four of them critically. Authorities say the incident appeared to be an accident. Second District Police Commander Duncan Bedlion says the driver is cooperating. He described the driver as elderly. The accident occurred shortly after noon on a warm, sunny day in the nation’s capital. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly says the injured included seven patrons of the restaurant, The Parthenon, and one employee. They were transported to area hospitals.