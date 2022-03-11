‘Bomb cyclone’ to dump snow from Mississippi to Maine

By The Associated Press

Forecasters say a powerful, late-winter storm combining rivers of moisture and frigid temperatures is expected to dump snow from the Deep South all the way north to the Canadian border over the weekend. With snowfall totals ranging from about 4 inches in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi to about 13 inches in northern Maine, the storm could cause travel problems and power outages across a wide part of the Eastern United States from late Friday through early next week. The system is referred to by some as an ominous-sounding “bomb cyclone.”