As Cairo transforms, Egyptians fight to save their trees

By AMIR-HUSSEIN RADJY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Massive road construction projects have erased some of the oldest remaining green spaces in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. Activists estimate that in one neighborhood alone, some 100 acres — or the equivalent of 73 football fields — of parks and trees have been lost as the government tries to ease traffic on Cairo’s congested roads. Egypt is preparing to host the global climate conference this year and activists say they’re in a tough fight to save what trees remain in Cairo. And with space for civil society dramatically shrunk in Egypt, many residents say protecting their neighborhoods has become a final form of protest.