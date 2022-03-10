Wisconsin lawsuit accuses 3 GOP congressmen of insurrection

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin liberals have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and two other GOP congressmen are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump before the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a violation of the “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It says that Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald conspired to undermine President Joe Biden’s victory and sew public district of the outcome. The lawmakers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.