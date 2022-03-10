Ukraine aid, huge budget bill near final OK in Senate

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies is sailing toward final congressional approval. The money is hitching a ride on a $1.5 trillion, government-wide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties. The Senate is expected to approve the legislation Thursday night with a strong bipartisan stamp. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions. But they’ve rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against Russia has been inspirational for many voters.