Texas judge hears case on state’s gender care investigations

A Texas judge is holding a hearing on whether to prevent state officials from investigating reports of transgender youth receiving gender confirming care as child abuse. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum will hear Friday from attorneys for the state and the parents of a 16-year-old girl who were being investigated by the Department of Family and Protective Services over such care. Meachum last week blocked the investigation and is considering whether to block similar investigations of other families. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s last month ordered that DFPS investigate reports of transgender youth receiving gender confirming care as child abuse.