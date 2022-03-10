Study: COVID infections on uptick in older adults in England

LONDON (AP) — A study has suggested that coronavirus infections appear to be rising in older adults in England, with cases remaining at a high level despite a broad decline since a peak in January. The REACT COVID-19 monitoring program, which looked at almost 95,000 home swab tests taken in February, showed that around 1 in 35 people in England was infected with the virus during the period. It said infections were rising among those aged 55 and older. Researchers said the increase could be driven by more socializing since all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in late February, as well as waning protection from the vaccine booster.