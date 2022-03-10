South Africa’s president appoints new chief justice

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Raymond Zondo as the country’s new chief justice. Ramaphosa also said Thursday that Mandisa Maya will be deputy chief justice, the first Black female in that position. The chief justice is the highest-ranking member of South Africa’s judiciary and also heads the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court. Zondo, 61, has been the acting chief justice since the retirement of his predecessor Mogoeng Mogoeng last year. Zondo is also the chairman of the commission investigating wide-ranging allegations of corruption during former President Jacob Zuma’s rule from 2009 to 2018.