Saudi oil refinery attacked by drone, sparking small fire

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a drone attack caused a small fire at an oil refinery in the capital, Riyadh, but it didn’t cause any injury or affect supplies. The energy ministry said the attack occurred before dawn on Thursday but didn’t say from where the drone strike was launched. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The kingdom’s oil facilities have been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the past. The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for a shocking attack in 2019 that temporarily knocked out half of the kingdom’s daily production at the time.