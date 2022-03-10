Sanctions on Abramovich see restrictions placed on Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Unprecedented restrictions have been placed on Chelsea’s ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine. The government has issued what it calls a “special license” to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and allow staff to be paid. But the club won’t be able to sell new tickets to any fans or sell merchandise.