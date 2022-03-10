Premier Li offers China’s help for ‘grave’ Ukraine situation

BEIJING (AP) — China’s premier is calling the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offering Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia. Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference on Friday that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.” He said the “pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control.” China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.