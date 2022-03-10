Russian strikes hit western Ukraine far from main offensive

By EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Local authorities say Russian strikes have hit near airports in western Ukraine, far from Russia’s main targets elsewhere in Ukraine. The mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk ordered residents in the neighboring areas to head to shelters after an air raid alert early Friday. The mayor of Lutsk also announced an airstrike near the airport. The strikes were far to the west from the main Russian offensive and could indicate a new direction of the war. New satellite photos meanwhile appeared to show a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital has fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces raised into firing position in another potentially ominous Russian military movement. The U.S. and others are set to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status.