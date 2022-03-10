Military says unarmed missile from India ends up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military is claiming that an unarmed “supersonic missile” launched from neighboring India violated Pakistan’s airspace and ended up in eastern Punjab province, damaging a wall in a residential area but causing no casualties. An officer told a news conference on Thursday that the missile struck in the city of Mian Channu on Wednesday evening. He demanded an explanation but there was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations mainly over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety.