Michigan sheriff’s deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting

BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire. Michigan State Police say 47-year-old Charles Raymond, of Imlay City, was pronounced dead at the scene in Brown City, while the wounded deputy remained in stable condition. Preliminary findings indicate that a homeowner allowed Lapeer County deputies to check the premises Wednesday morning for Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant. Police say Raymond fired on the deputies, striking one multiple times, as the door to a detached outbuilding was opened. The second deputy retired fire, fatally striking Raymond.