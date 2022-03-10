Mexico reports 2 migrant children found dead in Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Immigration authorities in Mexico say the bodies of two children, apparently migrants, have been found in the waters of the Rio Grande. The National Immigration Institute said Thursday the U.S. Border Patrol had recovered the body of a girl who had been reported missing in the river on March 4. The institute said the girl appeared to be Nicaraguan. She had been reported missing near Ciudad Acuña, across the river from Del Rio, Texas. Ciudad Acuña firefighters found the second body, a boy. The boy’s family had tried to cross the river, but while the father was able to return to the riverbank, the mother and boy disappeared.