Kemp qualifies for reelection, says he’s focused on Abrams

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has qualified for reelection as the Republican tries to brush off GOP challenger David Perdue. After signing his qualifying paperwork, Kemp held a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday in which he focused on the threat that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams poses to Republican policies. Kemp says he has kept his promises, advocating business-friendly and socially conservative policies, with a pay raise for teachers and state employees thrown in. Recent polls have shown Kemp with an edge over Perdue. There are fewer than 11 weeks remaining before the May 24 primary. Kemp’s campaign has also raised far more money than Perdue thus far.