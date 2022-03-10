Japan’s PM, S. Korea’s president-elect agree to improve ties

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol talked on the phone Friday, agreeing to cooperate toward improving their countries’ ties, signaling a thaw in their icy relations strained by wartime history disputes. Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor and foreign policy neophyte, was elected South Korean president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in, during whose leadership bilateral relations have sunk to their lowest in years over Japan’s atrocities during its 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.