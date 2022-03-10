Hundreds attend peace march ahead of Andrew Young’s 90th

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights leader Andrew Young drew hundreds of people to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park for a peace walk organized for his 90th birthday. The former congressman, United Nations ambassador and Atlanta mayor told the crowd Thursday that he wanted a “quiet, prayerful march for peace.” Young was instrumental in bringing the Summer Olympics to Atlanta in 1996, and Centennial park is a legacy of those games. Young is among the last surviving members of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s inner circle. He turns 90 on Saturday and is hosting multiple birthday events that continue his long fight for equity and inclusion.