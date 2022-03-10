US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is embracing calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and the bombing of civilians, including a maternity hospital. Speaking Thursday in Warsaw, where she is demonstrating U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies, Harris expressed outrage over the bombing Wednesday of the maternity hospital and scenes of bloodied pregnant women being evacuated. “Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” she said. Harris spoke hours after the U.S. House passed a massive spending bill including $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and its European allies. The legislation includes $6.8 billion to care for refugees and other economic aid to allies.