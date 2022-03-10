GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. senators are imploring the Biden administration to reverse course and allow the transfer of Poland’s MiG fighter jets to the Ukrainians to fight the Russian invasion. Forty GOP senators signed onto a letter from Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah urging President Joe Biden to answer the plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more planes. “Send them the planes,” Romney said. The Pentagon has rejected a surprise offer from Poland to transfer the Soviet-era planes to NATO, saying such action could run a “high risk” of escalating the war.