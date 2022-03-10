Skip to Content
First same-sex couple marries in Chile under new law

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two men have become the first same-sex couple to marry in Chile under a law that took effect after years of campaigning by activists.  Engineer Javier Silva and dentist Jaime Nazar have been together for seven years and had previously legalized their status as a couple under a civil union agreement. They have two adopted children. They married in Thursday at the civil registry office in Providencia, a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile’s capital. Silva says it is an honor to be the first same-sex couple to get married in Chile.

