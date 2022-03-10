Ex-‘American Idol’ star charged in fatal crash still in jail

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former “American Idol” contestant accused of fatally running over a man last month will remain in a South Carolina jail while toxicology results are pending. The judge ended a hearing Thursday without setting bond for 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy. The country music singer could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of driving under the influence resulting in death. Officials said Kennedy used marijuana before driving up a residential driveway and crashing into 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris. Kennedy’s lawyer said his client is now on suicide watch in jail and needs to be freed or sent to an alcohol and drug treatment center.