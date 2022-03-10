Albanians protest price hike, gov’t blames war in Ukraine

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanians have held antigovernmental protests to complaint about a significant price hike seen in recent days. Hundreds of people on Thursday gathered in front of the main government building in the capital, Tirana, while others blocked entrances into other cities. In the past week, fuel prices have risen abruptly by 50% and all food items also rose significantly. Protesters accused the government of profiting from the price hike, suggesting it should do the same as other governments in neighboring countries which have cut excise or other taxes. The government has blamed the war in Ukraine for the price hike, adding it cannot interfere with companies to force them reduce prices.