Vatican replaces Puerto Rico bishop who alleges persecution

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The bishop of the Arecibo diocese in Puerto Rico says the Vatican was replacing him against his wishes. Wednesday’s announcement comes nearly a year after Monsignor Daniel Fernández declined to sign a decree issued by the Puerto Rican Episcopal Conference declaring that unvaccinated parishioners would be separated from vaccinated ones during certain activities. Fernández did not specify the reason for his substitution in a lengthy statement but said that he felt “blessed to suffer persecution and slander.” He said he was never formally accused of anything nor faced any kind of process. Spokesmen for the Vatican and for Puerto Rico’s archbishop did not immediately respond to requests for comment.