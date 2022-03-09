US tells China: Give UN rights chief wide access in Xinjiang

GENEVA (AP) — The United States wants China’s government to give “unhindered and unsupervised access” to the U.N. human rights chief when she visits China and its western Xinjiang region in May. A U.S. ambassador says any interference in her team’s work would support “propaganda” that denies alleged rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority and others in the region. Sheba Crocker, the U.S. permanent representative to U.N. institutions in Geneva, said Wednesday that “any credible visit” by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, and her team should involve access to “the locations where atrocities and human rights violations and abuses” have been reported.