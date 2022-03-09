Ukraine bans exports of wheat, oats and other food staples

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s government has banned the export of wheat, oats and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during Russia’s intensifying war. A government announcement this week said new rules on agricultural exports are being introduced that also prohibit the export of millet, buckwheat, sugar, live cattle, and meat and other “byproducts” from cattle. Ukraine’s food policy minister said the export ban was needed to prevent a “humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” stabilize the market and “meet the needs of the population in critical food products.”