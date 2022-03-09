Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

A plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico. The details of the emergency landing, first reported by Politico, were confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The engine failure occurred late Saturday as the former president was traveling on a donor’s private plane from a Republican National Committee donor retreat in New Orleans back to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. No one was injured.