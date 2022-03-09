Taiwan minister: China war a disaster regardless of outcome

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense minister says a conflict with China, which threatens to invade the island, would be a disaster for all sides regardless of the outcome. China has largely backed Russia in invading Ukraine, a conflict that has echoes in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China claims is its own to be annexed by force if necessary. Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said his ministry was observing developments and preparing while not openly discussing its actions. In Beijing, speakers at the legislature’s annual session this week blamed foreign influence in Taiwan while adding to China’s might to counter Taiwan support.