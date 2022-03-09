Strong storms splinter trees, cause damage in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Storms moving across the Deep South knocked down trees and caused other scattered damage in Alabama before prompting tornado warnings in Georgia. No injuries or deaths were reported. But a tornado watch remained in effect Wednesday morning for dozens of counties in south Georgia, northern Florida and the the southeastern corner of Alabama. At least one home was damaged near Mobile, Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says there also were reports of damage along the Georgia line in Barbour County, where trees were knocked down and at least one home was reported hit.