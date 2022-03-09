South Dakota official: Attorney general ‘unfit’ for office

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s cabinet secretary who oversaw an investigation into the state’s attorney general for a 2020 fatal car crash have urged House lawmakers to bring impeachment charges against him. Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price alleges in a letter that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted, was untruthful during the investigation and previously traded “disparaging and offensive” text messages with his staff about other state officials. A spokesman for Ravnsborg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. House Speaker Spencer Gosch called the pressure from Noem’s office an attempt to “interfere” in an investigation belonged to the House.