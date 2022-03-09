Report: Minneapolis didn’t follow protocols in Floyd unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A report on how Minneapolis police, fire and other agencies responded to protests that erupted following the killing of George Floyd paints a picture of miscommunication and a lack of planning. The report by the risk management firm Hillard Heintze describes a breakdown of critical communication among government agencies that left first responders with limited guidance. The report released Tuesday says Mayor Jacob Frey failed to implement the city’s emergency protocols in response to the unrest that followed Floyd’s death at the hands of police in May 2020. Frey says in a statement he’s asked city staff to create a plan for implementing the report’s roughly two dozen recommendations.