Pressure builds on Biden to repay Venezuela’s goodwill moves

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Pressure is building on the Biden administration to begin unwinding sanctions on Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro freed two American prisoners and promised to resume negotiations with his opponents. Maduro’s goodwill gesture came during a weekend trip to Caracas by senior White House and State Department officials that caught off guard Maduro’s friends and foes alike. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the world order, forcing the U.S. to rethink its national security priorities. Hostile petrostates under U.S. sanctions like Iran and Venezuela are seen as the most likely to benefit as Washington seeks to mitigate the impact from a ban on Russian oil imports that is adding to already rising prices that have pushed inflation to its highest level in four decades.