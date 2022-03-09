Philippines to proceed with deal to buy Russian helicopters

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government says it will proceed with a deal to purchase 17 military transport helicopters from Russia that was signed and partially paid for before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defense chief says the $249 million contract to acquire Mi-17 helicopters was signed in November and the Philippines made an initial payment in January. The Philippines has condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Due to financial constraints, it has struggled for years to modernize its military, one of the most underfunded in Asia, to deal with decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies and to defend its territories in the disputed South China Sea.