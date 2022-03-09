Perdue sees Georgia GOP victory despite Kemp advantages

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican David Perdue has qualified to run for Georgia governor. The former U.S. senator, who qualified Wednesday, is professing confidence he can beat incumbent Brian Kemp in the GOP primary despite lagging in polls and fundraising. Perdue says Kemp can’t unite Republicans unhappy at Kemp for not doing more to try to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Georgia in 2020. Former President Donald Trump recruited Perdue in an effort to unseat Kemp. Perdue is betting Trump’s support will help him overcome his late start and monetary disadvantage. Both Kemp and Perdue are positioning themselves as the Republican most likely to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams.