Michigan deputy shot, wounded while serving felony warrant

BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan sheriff’s deputy was in stable condition after he was shot and wounded while serving a felony warrant at a home. Michigan State Police say the Lapeer County deputy “was shot multiple times” and hospitalized. State police said the shooting occurred in Brown City, a community of about 1,300 residents about 40 miles northeast of Flint. State police spokeswoman Lt. Kim Vetter says the status of the person or persons involved in the shooting was not immediately available for public release. State police said that the agency was investigating the shooting at the request of Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and that “there are no suspects at large and no threat to the community.”