AP National News
By
Published 9:59 PM

Japan cautiously welcomes South Korean president-elect

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his government welcomed the victory of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday. Japanese officials and experts expressed a sense of relief and hope for an improvement of the badly strained ties between the neighbors. A conservative former top prosecutor and foreign policy neophyte, Yoon was elected South Korea’s president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in. During Moon’s leadership, bilateral relations have sunk to their lowest levels in years over wartime history disputes. Kishida told reporters Thursday that “Japan-South Korea relations are in a very severe conditions,” and they could not be left that way. 

Associated Press

