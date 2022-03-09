In Brazil, artists and activists protest against mining bill

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians have gathered outside Congress in Brasilia to protest against a set of bills that they say threaten the Amazon rainforest and the Indigenous people living in it. The event, organized by Brazilian star composer and singer Caetano Veloso, brought together more than 200 environmental groups and artists on Wednesday, while lawmakers debated a bill seeking to allow mining projects on protected territories. The bill was initially presented by Brazil’s ultra conservative President Jair Bolsonaro in 2020, but lingered in Congress until the war in Ukraine triggered a possible shortage in fertilizers provided by Russia.