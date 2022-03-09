Human trafficking case sparks government response in China

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Public anger over a particularly egregious case of human trafficking in China has prompted a government response, elevating it as one of the most visible issues at the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp legislature. The issue even merited a brief mention by China’s premier Li Keqiang in his annual report on government performance. A large number of proposals and government-announced initiatives surrounding the issue marked a direct attempt by the government to address the widespread anger, including a police crackdown on trafficking. Citizen activists have kept up the pressure on the case of a mother of eight found chained to a shed in a village in coastal Jiangsu province.