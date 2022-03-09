Holocaust survivor Inge Deutschkron dies at 99 in Berlin

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivor Inge Deutschkron has died at age 99. She hid in Berlin during the Third Reich to escape deportation to Nazi death camps. Her foundation said she died Wednesday in Berlin. No cause of death was given. Deutschkron became known to a wider audience when she published her autography “I wore the yellow star” about her dramatic survival story as a Jew in Berlin. She also visited countless schools into old age to tell younger generation about the horrors she experienced under the Nazis. No details on funeral arrangements or survivors were immediately available.